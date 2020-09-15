Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-16s takeoff during Valiant Shield 2020

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    09.15.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Richard Ebensberger 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 18th Aggressor Squadron, Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, prepare to take off during of exercise Valiant Shield 2020 Sept. 14, 2020, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. Valiant Shield is a U.S. only, biennial field training exercise (FTX) with a focus on integration of joint training in a blue-water environment among U.S. forces. This training enables real-world proficiency in sustaining joint forces through detecting, locating, tracking, and engaging units at sea, in the air, on land, and in cyberspace in response to a range of mission areas. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Richard P. Ebensberger)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2020
    Date Posted: 09.16.2020 06:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767210
    VIRIN: 200915-F-LP948-704
    Filename: DOD_107990320
    Length: 00:03:36
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-16s takeoff during Valiant Shield 2020, by MSgt Richard Ebensberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16
    Alaska
    Guam
    Raptor
    Andersen AFB
    Valiant Shield
    VS20

