F-16s takeoff during Valiant Shield 2020

U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 18th Aggressor Squadron, Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, prepare to take off during of exercise Valiant Shield 2020 Sept. 14, 2020, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. Valiant Shield is a U.S. only, biennial field training exercise (FTX) with a focus on integration of joint training in a blue-water environment among U.S. forces. This training enables real-world proficiency in sustaining joint forces through detecting, locating, tracking, and engaging units at sea, in the air, on land, and in cyberspace in response to a range of mission areas. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Richard P. Ebensberger)