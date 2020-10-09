Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Spotlight Featuring PS1 Coriene Shea

    JAPAN

    09.10.2020

    Video by Seaman John Freeman 

    AFN Sasebo

    All the high-speed evolutions the Navy performs wouldn't be possible without the dedicated Sailors who handle the paperwork. PS1 Coriene Shea provides a glimpse into her day-to-day during this Pacific Spotlight.

