All the high-speed evolutions the Navy performs wouldn't be possible without the dedicated Sailors who handle the paperwork. PS1 Coriene Shea provides a glimpse into her day-to-day during this Pacific Spotlight.
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2020 21:26
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|767208
|VIRIN:
|200910-N-TU805-053
|Filename:
|DOD_107989761
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pacific Spotlight Featuring PS1 Coriene Shea, by SN John Freeman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
