Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Citadel Pacific 2020

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    09.02.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Caleb Strong 

    AFN Sasebo

    Citadel Pacific is an exercise allowing security to test their grit during a week of drills. Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo's security team stayed busy during Citadel Pacific 2020, showing their professionalism and expertise.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2020
    Date Posted: 09.24.2020 21:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 767207
    VIRIN: 200902-N-UE100-727
    Filename: DOD_107989757
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Citadel Pacific 2020, by PO3 Caleb Strong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Security
    Japan
    Sasebo
    CFAS
    Navy
    Sailor
    Citadel Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT