Paratroopers from the 4th Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, “Spartan Brigade,” execute a joint forcible entry operation into Donnelly Training Area, Alaska, Sept. 14, 2020. More than 250 Paratroopers participated as part of a U.S. Army Pacific exercise that included the movement of an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System from the 17th Fires Brigade based at Joint Base Lewis-McChord to Shemya Island, along with air support from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson F-22 fighter jets. The exercise demonstrated the capability of U.S. military forces in the Pacific theater to work together across vast distances to project force as needed to bolster safety and stability in the region.
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2020 23:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|767206
|VIRIN:
|200914-A-XI247-011
|Filename:
|DOD_107990254
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Spartan Paratroopers Execute Joint Forcible Entry, by MAJ Jason Welch, identified by DVIDS
