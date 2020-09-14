Spartan Paratroopers Execute Joint Forcible Entry

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Paratroopers from the 4th Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, “Spartan Brigade,” execute a joint forcible entry operation into Donnelly Training Area, Alaska, Sept. 14, 2020. More than 250 Paratroopers participated as part of a U.S. Army Pacific exercise that included the movement of an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System from the 17th Fires Brigade based at Joint Base Lewis-McChord to Shemya Island, along with air support from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson F-22 fighter jets. The exercise demonstrated the capability of U.S. military forces in the Pacific theater to work together across vast distances to project force as needed to bolster safety and stability in the region.