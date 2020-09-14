Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spartan Paratroopers Execute Joint Forcible Entry

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2020

    Video by Maj. Jason Welch 

    4th Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Paratroopers from the 4th Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, “Spartan Brigade,” execute a joint forcible entry operation into Donnelly Training Area, Alaska, Sept. 14, 2020. More than 250 Paratroopers participated as part of a U.S. Army Pacific exercise that included the movement of an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System from the 17th Fires Brigade based at Joint Base Lewis-McChord to Shemya Island, along with air support from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson F-22 fighter jets. The exercise demonstrated the capability of U.S. military forces in the Pacific theater to work together across vast distances to project force as needed to bolster safety and stability in the region.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2020
    Date Posted: 09.15.2020 23:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 767206
    VIRIN: 200914-A-XI247-011
    Filename: DOD_107990254
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
