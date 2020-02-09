Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ROM Food Delivery Program

    JAPAN

    09.02.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cody Deccio 

    AFN Sasebo

    Restriction of movement orders have put a strain on the community, but several volunteers at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo took it upon themselves to offer a helping hand to those in need. Their food delivery program allows for those in quarantine due to Covid-19 to still receive fresh groceries.

    Date Taken: 09.02.2020
    Date Posted: 09.24.2020 21:26
    Japan
    CFAS
    ROM
    Navy
    Sailor
    Covid-19

