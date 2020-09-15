Fort Riley Commanding General Sims initiates the leg tuck challenge to help raise suicide awareness on Fort Irwin, California, September 15, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2020 22:48
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|767204
|VIRIN:
|200915-A-ZL723-171
|Filename:
|DOD_107990238
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CG Leg Tuck Challenge, by PV2 Catherine Bravo, identified by DVIDS
