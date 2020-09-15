Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Hurricane Sally reconnaissance

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Shelton Sherrill 

    403rd Wing/Public Affairs

    An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircrew flies into Hurricane Sally Sept. 15, 2020, to collect weather data to assist the National Hurricane Center with their forecasts. The 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron is assigned to the 403rd Wing at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi. (U.S. Air Force b-roll by Staff Sgt Shelton Sherrill)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2020
    Date Posted: 09.15.2020 21:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767203
    VIRIN: 200915-F-FC081-2000
    Filename: DOD_107990204
    Length: 00:03:19
    Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 
    Web Views: 28
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Sally reconnaissance, by SSgt Shelton Sherrill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Hurricane Hunters
    Air Force Reserve
    AFRC
    53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron
    403rd Wing
    Reserve Citizen Airmen
    Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters
    Wing of Choice
    ReserveReady
    ReserveResilient
    Hurricane Sally
    Central National Hurricane Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT