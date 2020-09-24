Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Infantry Soldiers conduct squad live-fire training (no music, no lower thirds)

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ashley Morris 

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division

    U.S. Army infantry Soldiers from Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 2nd Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, conduct squad live-fire training at Fort Polk, Louisiana, September 24, 2020. Prior to conducting the live-fire exercise, the squad members trained on infantry movements and battle drills. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Ashley M. Morris)

