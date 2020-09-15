Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Laura: Firehouse assessments (pkg w/o graphics)

    DEQUINCY, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2020

    Video by Michael Glasch 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at the request of FEMA is in the process of assessing the damage from Hurricane Laura to 54 fire stations assessments in Calcasieu Parish to help determine the best path forward to getting these critical infrastructure facilities up and running, and ready to help protect the citizens of southwest Louisiana as they rebuild the lives and communities.
    Tony Candotti, a licensed civil engineer from the USACE San Fransisco District walks us through the process.

    Date Taken: 09.15.2020
    Date Posted: 09.15.2020 20:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 767199
    VIRIN: 200915-A-VX653-536
    Filename: DOD_107990175
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: DEQUINCY, LA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Laura: Firehouse assessments (pkg w/o graphics), by Michael Glasch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

