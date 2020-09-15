Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFA Ceremonial Space Force Transfer Oath

    VA, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Gen. John "Jay" Raymond, Chief of Space Operations, ceremonially swears in 300+ Space Professionals virtually from across the globe.

