The Tunisian Air Force got to see how the Wyoming Air National Guard operates their Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System (MAFFS) today at 153rd Airlift Wing, Cheyenne, Wyo., Sept. 15, 2020. This is part of the Aviation Familiarization Event. (U.S. National Guard video by Jacqueline Marshall)
This work, Tunisian Air Force visits WY 153rd AW, by MSgt Jacqueline Marshall, identified by DVIDS
