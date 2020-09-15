Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Tunisian Air Force visits WY 153rd AW

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Jacqueline Marshall 

    Joint Force Headquarters, Wyoming National Guard

    The Tunisian Air Force got to see how the Wyoming Air National Guard operates their Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System (MAFFS) today at 153rd Airlift Wing, Cheyenne, Wyo., Sept. 15, 2020. This is part of the Aviation Familiarization Event. (U.S. National Guard video by Jacqueline Marshall)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2020
    Date Posted: 09.15.2020 18:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767195
    VIRIN: 200915-Z-KB070-0005
    Filename: DOD_107989897
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: CHEYENNE, WY, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tunisian Air Force visits WY 153rd AW, by MSgt Jacqueline Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    state partnership program
    c130
    maffs
    Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System
    tunisia
    spp
    tunisian
    153d

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT