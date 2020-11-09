Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Aurora Elementary School Virtual Learning

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.11.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jordan Smith 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    Military families stationed at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson work with the local school district to ensure a smooth start to the 2020 virtual school year due to COVID-19.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2020
    Date Posted: 09.15.2020 19:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767194
    VIRIN: 200915-F-SI714-001
    Filename: DOD_107989892
    Length: 00:02:38
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aurora Elementary School Virtual Learning, by A1C Jordan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
    JBER
    virtual learning
    Aurora Elementary School

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT