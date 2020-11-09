Military families stationed at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson work with the local school district to ensure a smooth start to the 2020 virtual school year due to COVID-19.
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2020 19:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|767194
|VIRIN:
|200915-F-SI714-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107989892
|Length:
|00:02:38
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Aurora Elementary School Virtual Learning, by A1C Jordan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT