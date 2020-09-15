US Space Force Swearing In Ceremony

Space Force Swearing In Ceremony featuring CSO Gen Raymond, SECAF Barbara Barrett and SEA Chief Towberman.
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2020 17:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|767192
|VIRIN:
|200915-F-AV145-272
|Filename:
|DOD_107989859
|Length:
|00:03:49
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
