    US Space Force Swearing In Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    09.15.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PAI)

    Space Force Swearing In Ceremony featuring CSO Gen Raymond, SECAF Barbara Barrett and SEA Chief Towberman.

    Date Taken: 09.15.2020
    Date Posted: 09.15.2020 17:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767192
    VIRIN: 200915-F-AV145-272
    Filename: DOD_107989859
    Length: 00:03:49
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Space Force Swearing In Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

