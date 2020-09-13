Members of the 419th Security Forces squadron patrol an area as part of a base wide, total force exercise Sept. 13, 2020, Hill Air Force Base, Utah. Airmen broke into teams and practiced scenarios they might encounter while in a contested, degraded environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Phil Cowen)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2020 16:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|767185
|VIRIN:
|200913-F-EW795-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_107989756
|Length:
|00:03:38
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 419th Security Forces patrol b-roll, by TSgt Phillip Cowen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
