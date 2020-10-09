Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shoot to Thrill

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Godfrey Ampong 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Marines with Weapons and Field Training Battalion, compete in an “action shooting” competition aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Sept. 10, 2020. Action shooting helps Marines stay combat ready and adds extra stress while shooting. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Godfrey Ampong)

