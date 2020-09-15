BOSTON (Sept. 15, 2020) Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Carlos Nieves demonstrates how to fire a 40mm saluting battery aboard USSConstitution. USS Constitution, is the world's oldest commissioned warship afloat, and played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk/Released)
