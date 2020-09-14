Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Command Sgt. Maj. John Raines describes ARNG 2020 Best Warrior Competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MS, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2020

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Whitney Hughes 

    National Guard Bureau

    Command Sgt. Maj. John Raines, the Mississippi National Guard’s senior enlisted advisor, describes the purpose and significance of the Army National Guard’s 2020 Best Warrior Competition at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, Sept. 14.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2020
    Date Posted: 09.15.2020 16:38
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 767180
    VIRIN: 200914-A-TA175-003
    Filename: DOD_107989711
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: MS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Command Sgt. Maj. John Raines describes ARNG 2020 Best Warrior Competition, by SFC Whitney Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    #NGBW20

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT