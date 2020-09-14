Command Sgt. Maj. John Raines, the Mississippi National Guard’s senior enlisted advisor, describes the purpose and significance of the Army National Guard’s 2020 Best Warrior Competition at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, Sept. 14.
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2020 16:38
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|767180
|VIRIN:
|200914-A-TA175-003
|Filename:
|DOD_107989711
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|MS, US
This work, Command Sgt. Maj. John Raines describes ARNG 2020 Best Warrior Competition, by SFC Whitney Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
