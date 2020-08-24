Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dr. Laura Bottoms Coin Ceremony

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2020

    Video by Benjamin Wocken 

    Fort Knox MEDDAC

    Ms. Laura Bottoms, MEDDAC Nutrition Services Dietician, receives TRADOC Readiness and Resiliency (R2) Guardian Award 24 Aug 2020.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dr. Laura Bottoms Coin Ceremony, by Benjamin Wocken, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

