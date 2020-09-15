Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Carlos Nieves demonstrates how to fire a 40mm saluting battery aboard USS Constitution

    CHARLESTOWN, MA, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk 

    USS Constitution

    BOSTON (Sept. 15, 2020) Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Carlos Nieves demonstrates how to fire a 40mm saluting battery aboard USS Constitution. USS Constitution, is the world's oldest commissioned warship afloat, and played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2020
    Date Posted: 09.15.2020 16:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767177
    VIRIN: 200915-N-YT019-0002
    Filename: DOD_107989698
    Length: 00:04:09
    Location: CHARLESTOWN, MA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Carlos Nieves demonstrates how to fire a 40mm saluting battery aboard USS Constitution, by PO2 Joshua Samoluk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Sailor USS Constitution

