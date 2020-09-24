Diversity & Inclusion Video Series Introduction

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Diversity and Inclusion video series highlights the important conversations surrounding diversity and inclusion in the U.S. Air Force by sharing the stories and perspectives of five Airmen from Luke Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)