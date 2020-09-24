The Diversity and Inclusion video series highlights the important conversations surrounding diversity and inclusion in the U.S. Air Force by sharing the stories and perspectives of five Airmen from Luke Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2020 15:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|767173
|VIRIN:
|200924-F-BQ566-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_107988624
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Diversity & Inclusion Video Series Introduction, by SrA Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT