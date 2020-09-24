Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Diversity & Inclusion Video Series Introduction

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Alexander Cook  

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The Diversity and Inclusion video series highlights the important conversations surrounding diversity and inclusion in the U.S. Air Force by sharing the stories and perspectives of five Airmen from Luke Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2020
    Date Posted: 09.24.2020 15:46
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Diversity & Inclusion Video Series Introduction, by SrA Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

