Dr. James Stephens, Ft. Knox Public Health, receives a coin for COVID-19 operations contact tracing.
Dr. Stephens is a celebrity on Fort Knox, appearing frequently on Facebook Live townhalls with garrison leadership. His team's efforts are credited with mitigating coronavirus spread on post.
Dr. Stephens briefed Brig. Gen. Paula Lodi, RHC-Atlantic Commanding General and Command Sgt. Maj. Rebecca Booker on #COVID19 Public Health contact tracing operations during their visit to Ireland Army Health Clinic 11-12 August 2020.
Congratulations Doc and a big thank you for keeping us safe!
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2020 16:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|767173
|VIRIN:
|200812-O-OI973-971
|Filename:
|DOD_107989672
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Contact Tracing Coin, by Benjamin Wocken, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
