Just Released: 2020 Transatlantic Security Jam Report

GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany (Sept. 7, 2020) — Watch the key points for policymakers for future strategic action that was gleaned from the 2020 Transatlantic Security Jam, a global online brainstorm event on international security challenges, held May 12 to 14. This virtual event was hosted by IBM and coordinated by The Partnership for Peace Consortium and the U.S. Department of Defense. This year’s Transatlantic Security Jam focused on “Securing the Post-COVID Future.” The report was released Sept. 7, and was cross-validated with Watson Artificial Intelligence. It offers key recommendations for a post-COVID future to include military references, courses of action regarding the U.S. and Europe Strategic Alliance, Nuclear deterrence indications, European Union and Defense goals, and requirements for Europe and China geo-economic scrutiny. The George C. Marshall European Center for Security Studies hosted a forum on “Transatlantic Security, NATO-European Union Relations: Challenges and Collaboration” during this year’s Transatlantic Security Jam. Marshall Center’s forum discussions concentrated on hybrid threats after COVID-19, capacity building post COVID-19, capability development post COVID-19 world, climate and defense -- sustainable recovery in a post COVID-19 world, and military mobility post COVID-19. The research was extensive with 2,750 people from across the world collaborating for 50 hours to generate more than 4,000 perspectives on a range of important security topics which were drilled down into strategic action points. The final result is a comprehensive report that can be download here: https://www.pfp-consortium.org/index.php/item/387-new-trans-atlantic-security-jam-report-online-now. (DOD video by U.S. Army 1st Class Mikki L. Sprenkle)