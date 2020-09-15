Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HASC (PFAS) Hearing- Strategic Environmental Research and Development Program

    DC, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2020

    Maureen Sullivan, deputy assistant for the secretary of defense for environment, and others join the Strategic Environmental Research and Development Program discussion on the use of PFAS, a man-made chemical used since the 1950's, to the House Armed Services Subcommittee on Readiness, Sept. 15, 2020.

    Date Taken: 09.15.2020
    Date Posted: 09.15.2020 16:38
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 767166
    Filename: DOD_107989599
    Length: 01:20:16
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HASC (PFAS) Hearing- Strategic Environmental Research and Development Program, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

