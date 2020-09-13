419th Security Forces Patrol B-roll

Members of the 419th Security Forces squadron patrol during a base wide, total force exercise Sept. 13, 2020, Hill Air Force Base, Utah. Airmen broke up into teams at the Base Operations and Training Area (BORTA) to help hone their skills and simulate what life could be like in a contested, degraded environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Phil Cowen)
