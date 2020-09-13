Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    419th Security Forces Patrol B-roll

    UNITED STATES

    09.13.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Phillip Cowen 

    419th Fighter Wing

    Members of the 419th Security Forces squadron patrol during a base wide, total force exercise Sept. 13, 2020, Hill Air Force Base, Utah. Airmen broke up into teams at the Base Operations and Training Area (BORTA) to help hone their skills and simulate what life could be like in a contested, degraded environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Phil Cowen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2020
    Date Posted: 09.15.2020 16:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767165
    VIRIN: 200913-F-EW795-1001
    Filename: DOD_107989598
    Length: 00:03:38
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 419th Security Forces Patrol B-roll, by TSgt Phillip Cowen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    419th Fighter Wing Security Forces total force exercise

