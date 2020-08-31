On this episode of Win As One, Defenders from both the Air Force and Navy show us their newest Military Working Dogs and their handlers. Check out what they bring to the fight at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst.
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2020 16:29
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|767161
|VIRIN:
|200831-F-IV812-763
|Filename:
|DOD_107989561
|Length:
|00:03:29
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Win As One: Protect & Serve, by MSgt Joseph Vigil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT