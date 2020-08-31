Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Win As One: Protect & Serve

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Joseph Vigil  

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Public Affairs

    On this episode of Win As One, Defenders from both the Air Force and Navy show us their newest Military Working Dogs and their handlers. Check out what they bring to the fight at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst.

    This work, Win As One: Protect & Serve, by MSgt Joseph Vigil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Working Dogs
    Joint Base
    Navy
    Air Force

