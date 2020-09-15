The Defense Innovation Board holds a virtual quarterly public meeting to discuss autonomous systems, hiring during COVID-19, as well as updates from the Space Advisory Committee, Sept. 15, 2020. The board is an independent federal committee that advises the defense secretary on issues that focus on people and culture, technology and capabilities and practices and operations.
|09.15.2020
|09.15.2020 16:13
|Briefings
|767160
|DOD_107989542
|01:42:55
|DC, US
|4
|0
|0
|0
This work, Defense Innovation Board Holds Virtual Quarterly Public Meeting, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
