    Defense Innovation Board Holds Virtual Quarterly Public Meeting

    DC, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2020

    The Defense Innovation Board holds a virtual quarterly public meeting to discuss autonomous systems, hiring during COVID-19, as well as updates from the Space Advisory Committee, Sept. 15, 2020. The board is an independent federal committee that advises the defense secretary on issues that focus on people and culture, technology and capabilities and practices and operations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2020
    Date Posted: 09.15.2020 16:13
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 01:42:55
    Location: DC, US
