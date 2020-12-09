Soldier Spotlight - Spc. Robert Ellison

Cyber Shield 20 kicks of this week across the nation as the Guard's network defenders gather and train in this years virtual version of the annual exercise. (Video By: Army National Guard Sgt. Jeffrey D. Reno)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2020 15:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|767158
|VIRIN:
|200915-Z-JR301-2006
|Filename:
|DOD_107989536
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|FRANKFORT, KY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
