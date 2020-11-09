Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cyber Shield 20 Graphic Reveal

    FRANKFORT, KY, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2020

    Video by Sgt. Jeffrey Reno 

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Cyber Shield 20 kicks of this week across the nation as the Guard's network defenders gather and train in this years virtual version of the annual exercise. (Photo by: Army National Guard Sgt. Jeffrey D. Reno)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2020
    Date Posted: 09.15.2020 15:26
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 767156
    VIRIN: 200915-Z-JR301-2005
    Filename: DOD_107989488
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: FRANKFORT, KY, US 
    Hometown: LEXINGTON, KY, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cyber Shield 20 Graphic Reveal, by SGT Jeffrey Reno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

