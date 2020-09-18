Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Staff Sgt. Ronald J. Ouellette - Dignified Transfer

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    A U.S. Air Force carry team transfers the remains of Air Force Staff Sgt. Ronald J. Ouellette, of Merrimack, New Hampshire, Sept. 18, 2020, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Ouellette was assigned to the 42nd Aerial Port Squadron, Westover Air Reserve Base, Massachusetts.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2020
    Date Posted: 09.24.2020 15:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 767154
    VIRIN: 200918-F-F3100-1001
    Filename: DOD_107988495
    Length: 00:06:50
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Hometown: MERRIMACK, NH, US
    Hometown: WESTOVER AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Staff Sgt. Ronald J. Ouellette - Dignified Transfer, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    Dignified Transfer
    Air Force
    USAF
    AFMAO
    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations
    Headquarters Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT