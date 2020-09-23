Chief of Naval Operations, Adm. Mike Gilday and his wife Linda address the Navy regarding Hispanic Heritage Month. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Nick Brown/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2020 14:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|767153
|VIRIN:
|200923-N-TR763-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_107988494
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Hispanic Heritage Month 2020, by CPO Nicholas Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
