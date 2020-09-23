Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hispanic Heritage Month 2020

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2020

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Nicholas Brown 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    Chief of Naval Operations, Adm. Mike Gilday and his wife Linda address the Navy regarding Hispanic Heritage Month. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Nick Brown/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2020
    Date Posted: 09.24.2020 14:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hispanic Heritage Month 2020, by CPO Nicholas Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hispanic Heritage Month
    CNO
    US Navy
    Gilday
    Adm. Mike Gilday
    Linda Gilday

