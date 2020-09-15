Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    President Trump Hosts the Signing of the Abraham Accords between Israel and the United Arab Emirates

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2020

    Courtesy Video

    White House Communications Agency       

    President Trump Hosts the Signing of the Abraham Accords between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2020
    Date Posted: 09.15.2020 15:23
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 767151
    Filename: DOD_107989418
    Length: 00:47:08
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President Trump Hosts the Signing of the Abraham Accords between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Donald Trump
    The White House
    Abraham Accords

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT