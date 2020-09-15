This Is Test - Episode 3 - MSgt Chad Hardesty

"Our defenders are able to copple emerging technologies with our operational mission to see what works, and what doesn't."
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2020 14:41
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|767150
|VIRIN:
|200915-F-LA030-871
|Filename:
|DOD_107989385
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT