Gen. Arnold W. Bunch, Air Force Materiel Command Commander, addresses the importance of the Combined Federal Campaign, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Sep. 22, 2020. The 2020 CFC runs from September 21 through January 15. (U.S. Air Force video by Christopher Decker, Matthew Clouse, and Ryan Law)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2020 14:06
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|767149
|VIRIN:
|200924-F-RI374-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107988388
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AFMC Combined Federal Campaign, by Matthew Clouse and Ryan Law, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
