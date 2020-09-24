Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFMC Combined Federal Campaign

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2020

    Video by Matthew Clouse and Ryan Law

    Air Force Materiel Command

    Gen. Arnold W. Bunch, Air Force Materiel Command Commander, addresses the importance of the Combined Federal Campaign, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Sep. 22, 2020. The 2020 CFC runs from September 21 through January 15. (U.S. Air Force video by Christopher Decker, Matthew Clouse, and Ryan Law)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2020
    Date Posted: 09.24.2020 14:06
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 767149
    VIRIN: 200924-F-RI374-1001
    Filename: DOD_107988388
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFMC Combined Federal Campaign, by Matthew Clouse and Ryan Law, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

