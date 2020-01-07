Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    354th MXS completes phase maintenance

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Kahdija Slaughter 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A little thing called phase maintenance keeps our F-16s in the sky, 300 flight hours at a time. Press play to learn why the inspection section of 354th MXS is kind of a big deal.

    Date Taken: 07.01.2020
    Date Posted: 09.15.2020 14:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 767149
    VIRIN: 200701-F-BG083-1001
    Filename: DOD_107989384
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    inspection
    Alaska
    Air Force
    United States Air Force
    354th Maintenance Squadron
    Eielson Air Force Base
    Eielson AFB
    phase maintenance
    354th Fighter Wing
    354 FW
    354th MXS
    inspection section
    plane inspections
    F-16 inspections
    F-16 phase maintenance

