354th MXS completes phase maintenance

A little thing called phase maintenance keeps our F-16s in the sky, 300 flight hours at a time. Press play to learn why the inspection section of 354th MXS is kind of a big deal.
|07.01.2020
|09.15.2020 14:39
|Package
|767149
|200701-F-BG083-1001
|DOD_107989384
|00:00:30
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|0
|0
|0
|0
