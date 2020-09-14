Mes de la Herencia Hispana | Hispanic Heritage Month

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lt. Col. José Luis Montalván da un saludo para el Mes de la Herencia Hispana en MCRD Parris Island, South Carolina. El Mes de la Herencia Hispana se celebra entre el 15 de septiembre y el 15 de octubre. Montalvan es el oficial de operaciones de reclutamiento del distrito para el 6th Marine Corps District, donde supervisa el entrenamiento y las operaciones de reclutamiento para garantizar que jóvenes calificados tengan la oportunidad de entrar al U.S. Marine Corps.



Lt. Col. Jose Luis Montalvan gives a shout out for Hispanic Heritage Month at MCRD Parris Island, South Carolina. Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated between the dates of Sept. 15 through Oct. 15. Montalvan serves as the district recruiting operations officer for 6th Marine Corps District where he oversees recruiting operations and training to ensure qualified young men and women are allowed the opportunity to join the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jorge A. Rosales)