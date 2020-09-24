Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dugway Proving Ground Commander updates workforce on COVID restrictions

    DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UT, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2020

    Video by Darrell Gray 

    U.S. Army Dugway Proving Ground

    DPG Commander Col. Scott Gould updates the workforce on the current COVID situation and urges personnel to self-police on safety requirements during the pandemic.

    Date Taken: 09.24.2020
    Date Posted: 09.24.2020 13:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 767144
    VIRIN: 200924-A-RF501-361
    PIN: 200924
    Filename: DOD_107988244
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UT, US 
    Hometown: DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UT, US
    Web Views: 17
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    This work, Dugway Proving Ground Commander updates workforce on COVID restrictions, by Darrell Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dugway Proving Ground
    Dugway Proving Ground Public Affairs
    COVID-19
    Dugway Proving Ground Capabilities

