Video B-roll showcasing Michigan National Guard MPs returning from Kenosha, Wisconsin after providing law enforcement support Sept. 3, 2020, at Battle Creek, Mich.
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2020 14:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|767143
|VIRIN:
|200903-F-ZH169-759
|Filename:
|DOD_107989351
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|BATTLE CREEK, MI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Michigan National Guard MPs returning from Kenosha, by SrA Tristan Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT