    Michigan National Guard MPs returning from Kenosha

    BATTLE CREEK, MI, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Tristan Viglianco 

    Michigan National Guard

    Video B-roll showcasing Michigan National Guard MPs returning from Kenosha, Wisconsin after providing law enforcement support Sept. 3, 2020, at Battle Creek, Mich.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2020
    Date Posted: 09.15.2020 14:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767143
    VIRIN: 200903-F-ZH169-759
    Filename: DOD_107989351
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: BATTLE CREEK, MI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Michigan National Guard MPs returning from Kenosha, by SrA Tristan Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Law enforcement
    Wisconsin National Guard
    Air Force
    Army
    National Guard
    Military Police
    Kenosha
    Michigan National Guard

