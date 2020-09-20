video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/767140" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

644th Transportation Company is out here with the BIG Red One at the National Training Center, California! Mechanics working hard to repair equipment to make sure we're performing at our upmost best!



(U.S. Army video by Spc. Brandon Bruer, 19th Public Affairs Detachment.)