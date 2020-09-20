Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    644th Transportation Company is out here with the BIG Red One at the National Training Center

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2020

    Video by Spc. Brandon Bruer 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    644th Transportation Company is out here with the BIG Red One at the National Training Center, California! Mechanics working hard to repair equipment to make sure we're performing at our upmost best!

    (U.S. Army video by Spc. Brandon Bruer, 19th Public Affairs Detachment.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2020
    Date Posted: 09.24.2020 13:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767140
    VIRIN: 200920-A-SJ062-659
    Filename: DOD_107988143
    Length: 00:00:48
    Language: English
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 644th Transportation Company is out here with the BIG Red One at the National Training Center, by SPC Brandon Bruer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Fort Irwin
    National Training Center
    Training Exercise
    NTC
    Victory
    US Army
    Fort Riley
    Duty First

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT