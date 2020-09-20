644th Transportation Company is out here with the BIG Red One at the National Training Center, California! Mechanics working hard to repair equipment to make sure we're performing at our upmost best!
(U.S. Army video by Spc. Brandon Bruer, 19th Public Affairs Detachment.)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2020 13:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|767140
|VIRIN:
|200920-A-SJ062-659
|Filename:
|DOD_107988143
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Language:
|English
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 644th Transportation Company is out here with the BIG Red One at the National Training Center, by SPC Brandon Bruer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
