Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Army Reserve unit hosts 9/11 remembrance ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FLUSHING/QUEENS/NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Shawn Morris 

    99th Readiness Division

    The U.S. Army Reserve’s 151st Theater Information Operations Group
    hosted a 9/11 Day of Remembrance ceremony Sept. 13 outside the Ernie Pyle Army Reserve Center at Fort Totten in Queens, New York City. The event honored Army Reserve Soldiers killed in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks against the United States. Speaking at the event was Brig. Gen. Jonathan Moyer, deputy commanding general of the 335th Signal Command (Theater). Several local Army units and community leaders came together to reflect on the lives of Lt. Col. William Pohlmann, Capt. Mark Whitford, Capt. Michael Mullan, Chief Warrant Officer 1 Ronald Bucca, Staff Sgt. Fredrick Ill and Sgt. Shawn Powell who lost their lives due to the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2020
    Date Posted: 09.15.2020 14:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 767139
    VIRIN: 200913-A-VX676-531
    Filename: DOD_107989333
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: FLUSHING/QUEENS/NEW YORK, NY, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve unit hosts 9/11 remembrance ceremony, by SSG Shawn Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    9/11
    U.S. Army Reserve
    Army Reserve
    USAR
    Fort Totten
    335th Signal Command
    Army Reserve Center
    151st Theater Information Operations Group
    335th TSC
    151st TIOG
    Jonathan Moyer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT