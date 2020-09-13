The U.S. Army Reserve’s 151st Theater Information Operations Group
hosted a 9/11 Day of Remembrance ceremony Sept. 13 outside the Ernie Pyle Army Reserve Center at Fort Totten in Queens, New York City. The event honored Army Reserve Soldiers killed in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks against the United States. Speaking at the event was Brig. Gen. Jonathan Moyer, deputy commanding general of the 335th Signal Command (Theater). Several local Army units and community leaders came together to reflect on the lives of Lt. Col. William Pohlmann, Capt. Mark Whitford, Capt. Michael Mullan, Chief Warrant Officer 1 Ronald Bucca, Staff Sgt. Fredrick Ill and Sgt. Shawn Powell who lost their lives due to the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2020 14:18
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|767139
|VIRIN:
|200913-A-VX676-531
|Filename:
|DOD_107989333
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|FLUSHING/QUEENS/NEW YORK, NY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Army Reserve unit hosts 9/11 remembrance ceremony, by SSG Shawn Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT