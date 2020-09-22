Army Chinook takes flight with T408 engine

A Chinook with GE Aviation’s T408 engines takes flight at Fort Eustis, Va. Sept. 22, a U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Aviation & Missile Center milestone that could expand the capabilities of future Chinook heavy-lift missions.
This first flight is the culmination of a five-year effort under a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement between CCDC AvMC, Boeing and GE Aviation to evaluate the feasibility and benefits of higher-power engines while assessing and reducing the technical risks of integrating advanced engines in a Chinook aircraft.
This flight demonstration, which consisted of hover and pedal turn testing to assess multiple critical aircraft parameters supported by live telemetry, is part of a research project to show how the integration of more powerful engines on the CH-47 Chinook helicopter supports future cargo helicopter capability needs. It also supports the Army Future Vertical Lift modernization priority.
