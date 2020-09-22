Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Chinook takes flight with T408 engine

    FORT EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Aviation and Missile Center

    A Chinook with GE Aviation’s T408 engines takes flight at Fort Eustis, Va. Sept. 22, a U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Aviation & Missile Center milestone that could expand the capabilities of future Chinook heavy-lift missions.

    This first flight is the culmination of a five-year effort under a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement between CCDC AvMC, Boeing and GE Aviation to evaluate the feasibility and benefits of higher-power engines while assessing and reducing the technical risks of integrating advanced engines in a Chinook aircraft.

    This flight demonstration, which consisted of hover and pedal turn testing to assess multiple critical aircraft parameters supported by live telemetry, is part of a research project to show how the integration of more powerful engines on the CH-47 Chinook helicopter supports future cargo helicopter capability needs. It also supports the Army Future Vertical Lift modernization priority.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2020
    Date Posted: 09.24.2020 13:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767138
    VIRIN: 200922-A-BP103-1001
    Filename: DOD_107988140
    Length: 00:03:29
    Location: FORT EUSTIS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 26
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Chinook takes flight with T408 engine, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Chinook
    aviation
    modernization
    future vertical lift
    Army Futures Command
    CCDC AvMC

