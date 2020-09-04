Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    September 4, 2020 Update

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Ergish 

    355th Wing

    Col Turnhim, 355th Wing Commander, gives an update status for Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Sept. 4, 2020.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2020
    Date Posted: 09.24.2020 13:17
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 767137
    VIRIN: 200904-F-CL785-001
    Filename: DOD_107988139
    Length: 00:02:45
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, September 4, 2020 Update, by A1C Kaitlyn Ergish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

