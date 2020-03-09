Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    How-To IMD2 Batch (open caption)

    UNITED STATES

    09.03.2020

    Video by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Learn how to extract a FULL table using the IMD2 BATCH feature. Video provides step by step instructions to familiarize users with batch search queries in FED LOG and PUB LOG.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2020
    Date Posted: 09.15.2020 13:58
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 767136
    VIRIN: 200903-D-LU733-190
    PIN: 505732
    Filename: DOD_107989276
    Length: 00:03:05
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    Defense Logistics Agency

