An attention-gainer showcasing the 2020 Cyber Games. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. James R. Skelton)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2020 13:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|767135
|VIRIN:
|200915-M-UY829-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107989269
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Cyber Games 2020, by SSgt James Skelton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT