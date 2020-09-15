Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Sally

    KEESLER AFB, MS, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Shelton Sherrill 

    403rd Wing/Public Affairs

    Members of the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron fly into Hurricane Sally to gather data on September 14, 2020, in the Gulf of Mexico. The Hurricane Hunters fly through tropical systems to gather weather data that they provide to the National Hurricane Center for their use in updating the storm forecast warnings.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Sally, by SSgt Shelton Sherrill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

