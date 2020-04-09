Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Sgt. Ernesto Torres De La Cruz, early warning system operator, 32d Army Air and Missile Defense Command, Fort Bliss, Texas

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.04.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Mark A Moore II 

    32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Sgt. Ernesto Torres De La Cruz, early warning system operator, 32d Army Air and Missle Defense Command, Fort Bliss, Texas, speaks about his Hispanic heritage.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2020
    Date Posted: 09.15.2020 13:37
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 767132
    VIRIN: 200904-A-IV444-044
    Filename: DOD_107989239
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. Ernesto Torres De La Cruz, early warning system operator, 32d Army Air and Missile Defense Command, Fort Bliss, Texas, by SSG Mark A Moore II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Fort Bliss
    Hispanic Heritage Month
    Texas

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT