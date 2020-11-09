Remembering 9/11

The 312th Training Squadron hosted a ceremony to commemorate the events of 9/11 at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy.
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2020 13:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|767131
|VIRIN:
|200911-F-ED401-021
|Filename:
|DOD_107989233
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT