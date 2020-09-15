Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition 2021

    UNITED STATES

    09.15.2020

    Competition breeds excellence and The Marine Corps Shooting Team is coming to teach you next level marksmanship skills and then putting those skills to the test. With six locations being visited between November 1, 2020 and April 2, 2021 there is more opportunity than ever before for Marines to take part and challenge themselves to see who is the best. Not sure if you're good enough? Don't worry, just have a competitive and winning mindset. Be on the look out for the CIAP MARADMIN to be release later this year. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Staff Sgt. Robert Germanelo)

