Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition 2021

Competition breeds excellence and The Marine Corps Shooting Team is coming to teach you next level marksmanship skills and then putting those skills to the test. With six locations being visited between November 1, 2020 and April 2, 2021 there is more opportunity than ever before for Marines to take part and challenge themselves to see who is the best. Not sure if you're good enough? Don't worry, just have a competitive and winning mindset. Be on the look out for the CIAP MARADMIN to be release later this year. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Staff Sgt. Robert Germanelo)
