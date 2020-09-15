Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Competition breeds excellence and The Marine Corps Shooting Team is coming to teach you next level marksmanship skills and then putting those skills to the test. With six locations being visited between November 1, 2020 and April 2, 2021 there is more opportunity than ever before for Marines to take part and challenge themselves to see who is the best. Not sure if you're good enough? Don't worry, just have a competitive and winning mindset. Be on the look out for the CIAP MARADMIN to be release later this year. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Staff Sgt. Robert Germanelo)