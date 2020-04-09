A How-To IMD2 Batch

Learn how to extract a FULL table using the IMD2 BATCH feature. Video provides step by step instructions to familiarize users with batch search queries in FED LOG and PUB LOG.
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2020 12:51
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|767123
|VIRIN:
|200904-D-LU733-282
|PIN:
|505732
|Filename:
|DOD_107989089
|Length:
|00:03:05
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
