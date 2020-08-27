Team DLA is hard at work supporting the Nation’s COVID-19 mission. In September, the awesome DLA Distribution team, Susquehanna, PA (DDSP), directly supported the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the White House Coronavirus Task Force, by distributing 1.5 million masks to over 3,000 nursing homes across the 50 states and two territories--7 days of supply of N-95 masks for our frontline healthcare workers. Thank you Team DDSP, we are proud of you!
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2020 12:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|767119
|VIRIN:
|200827-D-LU733-689
|PIN:
|505736
|Filename:
|DOD_107989001
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Logistics On Location: DLA COVID-19 Support (open caption), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS
