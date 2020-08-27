Logistics On Location: DLA COVID-19 Support (open caption)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Team DLA is hard at work supporting the Nation’s COVID-19 mission. In September, the awesome DLA Distribution team, Susquehanna, PA (DDSP), directly supported the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the White House Coronavirus Task Force, by distributing 1.5 million masks to over 3,000 nursing homes across the 50 states and two territories--7 days of supply of N-95 masks for our frontline healthcare workers. Thank you Team DDSP, we are proud of you!