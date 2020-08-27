Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Logistics On Location: DLA COVID-19 Support (open caption)

    UNITED STATES

    08.27.2020

    Video by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Team DLA is hard at work supporting the Nation’s COVID-19 mission. In September, the awesome DLA Distribution team, Susquehanna, PA (DDSP), directly supported the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the White House Coronavirus Task Force, by distributing 1.5 million masks to over 3,000 nursing homes across the 50 states and two territories--7 days of supply of N-95 masks for our frontline healthcare workers. Thank you Team DDSP, we are proud of you!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2020
    Date Posted: 09.15.2020 12:06
    Category: Video Productions
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Logistics On Location: DLA COVID-19 Support (open caption), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

