219th RHS Airfield Evaluations

SrA Matthew Ammons from the 219th RED HORSE Squadron explains why airfield evaluations are important the 120th Airlift Wing and the Montana Air National Guard mission.
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2020 11:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|767117
|VIRIN:
|200921-F-WT312-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107987881
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|GREAT FALLS, MT, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT